Home  » Movies » 'An Incredible Real HERO'

'An Incredible Real HERO'

Source: ANI
January 13, 2025 14:37 IST

'You made India proud!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajith Racing/X

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event on Sunday, and his win was lauded by fans and celebrity friends alike.

R Madhavan, who was present at the venue, took to Instagram to share his excitement: 'What a man.. as he says "DREAMS DO COME TRUE " .. an incredible real HERO.'

Madhavan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the moment Ajith celebrated his win with fans and fellow racers, calling it a proud moment for India.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajith Racing/X

Director Adhik Ravichandran, who worked with Ajith on their upcoming film, Good Bad Ugly, posted on X: 'You made India proud. We love you, sir.'

Actor Sivakarthikeyan posted: 'Big congratulations to you, AK sir, for your perseverance. Proud moment, sir.'

Naga Chaitanya posted: 'Ajith sir!! What a journey what a win! ... A big cheers and congratulations for making us proud.'

It's truly a big moment for Ajith as he escaped unscathed froman accident during practice sessions days before the race.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

