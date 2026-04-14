'Asha Bhosle Was Limitless'

'The world feels quieter today.... Asha Bhosle wasn't just a legend -- she gave the world melodies that will outlive us all.'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Shopra/Instagram

Key Points 'Her voice wasn't just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives.'

'Thank you, Ashaji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known.'

'Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched.'

Tributes and condolences continue to pour in, celebrating Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12.

Priyanka Chopra: 'There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Ashaji was that for so many of us. Her voice wasn't just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives.

'It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realized it.

'For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn't simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there.

'It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation.

'Thank you, Ashaji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known. Rest peacefully. Your voice will live where all true legends do, forever in our hearts.'

Salman Khan: 'A huge loss for Indian music.... Heartbroken to hear about Asha ji. An irreplaceable voice, Your songs will continue to inspire generations.'

Anushka Sharma: 'A voice that defined generations, Ashaji's legacy will always stay with us. <em.'

Alia Bhatt: 'A voice that lives forever Ashaji.'

Farhan Akhtar: 'Every industry is founded on and built around pillars.. those giants who set the gold standard through their talent, their work ethic and their accomplishments. People who unconsciously create legacies and in turn, inspire innumerable others to follow their dreams.

'It is impossible to talk about playback singing and not mention Asha Bhosleji. Her pitch perfect voice, her joy of singing and her fiery energy were and still remain, irreplaceable.

'Thank you for the decades upon decades of music and memories Ashaji. Rest in peace. Deepest condolences to the family.'

Virat Kohli: Rest in peace, Asha Bhosleji. Your voice touched millions and will live on forever in our hearts. Om Shanti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan: 'It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing... her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come.

'A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and I will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai... love you.'

Shreya Ghoshal: 'Today, we lost a voice that defined generations... a spirit that redefined music itself. Asha Bhosleji wasn't just legendary, she was limitless.

'I grew up listening to her, learning from her, being in awe of her effortless versatility... The way she could make every note feel alive, every emotion feel personal.

'From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could.

'For so many of us, she wasn't just an inspiration... she was a part of our musical soul. I feel incredibly blessed to have witnessed her greatness in my lifetime.

'Her voice will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched. Rest in music, Asha Tai. Your legacy will never fade.'

Shankar Mahadevan: 'A very sad day for all of us and a very sad day for Indian music. I cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I am not able to express my sorrow and what I am feeling right now, as a musician, as Didi's worshipper, as a very close family friend and looking up to her like Maa Saraswati.

'I am sure that every single Indian is heartbroken. But didi and her music will never ever perish from the face of the earth till humans exist. Because her contribution cannot be described in words.

'She is somebody who is going to live forever and going to be there on our phone, on TV, on every single medium where music plays.

'She is going to be there with us, with her amazing voice resounding all over the planet. At this moment, we are all grief-stricken; we are all heartbroken.

'Let's all pray that she is in a better place and keeps blessing us and sending us her positive and enthusiastic energy that she used to always share with us...'

Subhash Ghai: 'Today is a very sad day, as our country has lost its leading voice, and the world of music is no longer the same.

'Ashaji herself was an era. In my childhood, when I used to listen to film songs, I knew only two singers at first, Lataji and Ashaji.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Haasan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan shares an unseen picture with Asha Bhosle from the sets of his film Chachi 420 and writes, 'Sthaayi gaayika sakhi jaago.'

Neha Kakkar: 'There are only a few people who truly inspired me to become a singer.. My Sister, Lata Mangeshkarji and, of course, Asha Bhosleji. Today, we lost one of my greatest inspirations. Rest in peace Ashaji.'

Lillete Dubey: 'My all time favourite .. incredibly versatile .. straddling every genre with ease, depth & soul .. the one and only.. Ashaji lucky are the angels who will hear you sing for eternity .. you were so unique & so special.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Sonu Nigam: 'Curtain down on one of the Greatest ever crooners of all times.

'The last standing warrior of the Pioneering Era of Indian Film music, has called it Quits today and bid her Final Goodbye to us all.

'She lived a full life, destined for Extreme Vicissitudes and Challenges leading to Exceptional Greatness.

She touched the lives of Billions over multiple decades through her music and effervescence. An artiste who inspired us all through her zeal for riyaz till the end of her life.

'Ashaji, I will always remember the journey I have had with you from 1994 when I first met and sang with you through our last concert with each other in Dec 2024, till our last 2 duets together last year, with absolute Joy and Pride.

'All I can say is Chale to gaye ho par Dil abhi bhara nahin. See you on the Other Side. Om Shanti.

Sophie Choudry: An Icon, A legend... words we use all too often but in Ashaji's case they do not feel sufficient to describe the impact she had on the music world and me personally.

'I grew up listening to her, loving her voice, singing her songs, running to catch every concert in London as a kid and was beyond fortunate to meet her several times in Mumbai. She had such a love for life and you could see it in the way she expressed each song. There was nothing she couldn't convey..

'Grateful to have lived in the era of Ashaji. Sending my love and condolences to the entire family .. The world shares this loss with you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol: Asha ji aur unki aawaz hamesha hamare saath rahengi. Om Shanti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Verma/Instagram

Abhay Verma: 'Tai hass ke bole zindagi ki कली ko kabhi khilne hee nahi dena chahiye, aur kabhi khil jaaye to murjhaane nahi dena.... Always felt full of life & fortunate after meeting her & will always remember her like that.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande jain (@lokhandeankita)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh: 'Today, my heart feels heavier as I write this msg for my most beloved Tai, Asha Bhosleji, a woman who was not just an icon to the world, but family to us.

'To me, she was like a grandmother. Warm, loving, full of grace, and always blessing us with her presence . Her voice has touched generations.

'The Mukesh family has been truly fortunate to receive her love and affection across four generations. That kind of bond is rare, and we will cherish it forever.

'Her laughter, her stories, her music, and her blessings were an inseparable part of our lives. Especially during our Ganpati celebrations. Asha Tai's presence brought a divine energy that can never be replaced.

'The house will feel quieter, the celebrations a little less complete... but her love and her music will continue to echo in our hearts forever.

'We will miss you, Tai. Always and forever. My deepest condolences to the entire family @zanaibhosle'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adnan Sami/Instagram

Adnan Sami: 'Meri suron wali Maa chali gaeen... In Ankhon ki Masti” ka noor bujh gaya, aur Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao” ab sirf rooh ki rukhsati par ki gayi akhri dua sa lagta hai. Jis awaaz ne godh bankar sambhala, aaj woh khamosh hai, par har dhun mein unka haath ab bhi mere sir par mehsoos hota hai aur hota rahay ga... Kabhi Kabhi Khuda Hafiz kehne ka jee nahin kartha...'

Mallika Sherawat: 'The world feels quieter today.... Asha Bhosle wasn't just a legend she gave the world melodies that will outlive us all. I was blessed to have worked with her in my debut film Khwahish, forever grateful that her voice became the soul of Khwahish. You will live on..... in every note.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram

Kapil Sharma: 'अलविदा आशा जी आपके गाए हुए गाने सुन के आने वाली कई पीढ़ियाँ सीखती रहेंगीं, दशकों तक लोगों को अपनी खूबसूरत आवाज़ से मंत्रमुग्ध किया और इस दुनिया को और खूबसूरत बना दिया। बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।आप हमेशा याद आएँगी.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade: 'Asha Tai... I'm truly at a loss for words. The most soft-spoken, yet so full of energy -- and without a doubt, the most wonderful presence in any room. हे क्षण कायम स्मरणात राहतील... Huge loss for India. Rest in peace, Asha Tai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi: 'A life so richly lived, that it feels like many lifetimes in one... And yet, even that seems small compared to what her voice has given us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar: 'Every song sung by Asha Tai was an emotion, with that unmistakable pizzazz and timeless melody. This picture of us was such a special and memorable evening when she came over for dinner. Forever in our hearts through her songs. The one and only.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackie Shroff/Instagram

Jackie Shroff: 'Aaiee is too deeply embedded in me, I will never feel she is not around. Always Immortal for me.'

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff