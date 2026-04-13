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'Asha Bhosle's Legacy Will Live For Generations': Brett Lee

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 13, 2026 16:27 IST

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Asha Bhosle

Photograph: ANI

Asha Bhosle, one of India's most iconic playback singers, passed into the ages on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92.

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee paid a heartfelt tribute to the legend on Instagram, stating that 'her legacy will live on for generations to come.'

Brett Lee had the rare honour of recording the duet You're the One with Ashaji in 2006. The duet, part of the album Asha and Friends, reached number two position on the Indian music charts.

'I had the pleasure of writing and recording You're the One with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It's something I'll always be incredibly grateful for,' Lee posted on Instagram

'What stayed with me most wasn't just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity.'

'My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special.

'There's no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come.'

The IPL 2026 Mumbai Indians-Royal Challengers Bengaluru game at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Sunday paid tribute to Ashaji. Besides the billboard showing Ashaji, the players also wore black armbands and a minute's silence was observed.

 
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