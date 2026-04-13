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Home  » Movies » Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 18:48 IST

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April 12 was the day music truly died, as Asha Bhosle passed into the ages at the age of 92.

The funeral was held the next day at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium, and many film folk arrived to pay their last respects.

Key Points

  • Asha Bhosle's funeral was held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium on April 13.
  • Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance. As also Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota and Shaan.
  • Sister Usha Mangeshkar, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, niece Padmini Kolhapure were also seen.

Aamir Khan

While many celebrities went to Asha Bhosle's home in south Mumbai, others -- like Aamir Khan -- attended the funeral.

 

Kiran Juneja-Ramesh Sippy

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy arrive with Hussain Shaikh, who had starred in Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster.

 

Usha Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle's sister Usha Mangeshkar.

 

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal condoles with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

 

Vicky and Aamir with Zanai

Vicky and Aamir with Zanai.

 

The mortal remains of Asha Bhosle

The mortal remains of The Legend Who Will Never Be Forgotten.

 

Anup Jalota

Anup Jalota.

 

Shaan, RJ Anmol, Anu Malik, Vivek Oberoi

Shaan and R J Anmol, front, Anu Malik and Vivek Oberoi.

Sachin

Sachin.

 

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff.

 

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai.

Crowds at Asha Bhosle's funeral

Crowds gather around Asha Bhosle's mortal remains.

 

Crowds at Asha Bhosle's funeral

Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Crowds at Asha Bhosle's funeral

Anand Bhosle, Ashaji's youngest child, carries out the last rituals.

 

Crowds at Asha Bhosle's funeral

Asha Bhosle received a State funeral, along with a 21-gun salute.

Zanai Bhosle

Zanai Bhosle, who was inconsolable, at the funeral.

 

Sudesh Bhosle

Sudesh Bhosle supports Anand Bhosle at this difficult time.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, Sahil Salvi, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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