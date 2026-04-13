Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal At Asha Bhosle's Funeral

April 12 was the day music truly died, as Asha Bhosle passed into the ages at the age of 92.

The funeral was held the next day at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium, and many film folk arrived to pay their last respects.

Key Points Asha Bhosle's funeral was held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park crematorium on April 13.

Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance. As also Sudesh Bhosale, Anup Jalota and Shaan.

Sister Usha Mangeshkar, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, niece Padmini Kolhapure were also seen.

While many celebrities went to Asha Bhosle's home in south Mumbai, others -- like Aamir Khan -- attended the funeral.

Kiran Juneja and Ramesh Sippy arrive with Hussain Shaikh, who had starred in Rohan Sippy's Bluffmaster.

Asha Bhosle's sister Usha Mangeshkar.

Vicky Kaushal condoles with Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Vicky and Aamir with Zanai.

The mortal remains of The Legend Who Will Never Be Forgotten.

Anup Jalota.

Shaan and R J Anmol, front, Anu Malik and Vivek Oberoi.

Sachin.

Jackie Shroff.

Subhash Ghai.

Crowds gather around Asha Bhosle's mortal remains.

Riteish Deshmukh.

Anand Bhosle, Ashaji's youngest child, carries out the last rituals.

Asha Bhosle received a State funeral, along with a 21-gun salute.

Zanai Bhosle, who was inconsolable, at the funeral.

Sudesh Bhosle supports Anand Bhosle at this difficult time.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, Sahil Salvi, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff