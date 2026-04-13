If Asha Bhosle Hadn't Become A Singer...

Asha Bhosle, the legendary playback singer, had a lifelong passion for cooking, which she considered a stress reliever and a way to connect with loved ones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Bhosle/Instagram

Key Points Asha Bhosle's biography reveals her deep passion for cooking, which she considered a stress reliever and a creative outlet.

Her culinary skills were renowned among film personalities, with many requesting her signature dishes like paya curry and biryani.

Cooking played a significant role in Ashaji's personal life, fostering a bond with her husband, R D Burman, through friendly cooking competitions.

Following personal tragedies, Ashaji found solace in cooking, using it as a way to cope with grief and connect with family and friends.

She had lent her voice to thousands of songs across seven decades but when asked what she would have been had music not found her, Asha Bhosle had a ready answer -- a cook.

This lesser-known facet of the legendary playback singer, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, was explored in Asha Bhosle: A Life In Music, a biography by author Ramya Sarma.

In the chapter titled Her Culinary Skills, Sarma discussed the singer's lifelong passion for cooking and how it helped her deal with stress.

'I'd have cooked in four houses and made money,' she is quoted as saying in the book.

The book revealed that Ashaji's culinary reputation extended well beyond her family circle, with several film personalities recalling dishes she had cooked for them.

Members of the Kapoor family, for instance, were said to have continually requested her paya curry, Goan fish curry and dal. Her kadhai gosht and biryani also had a devoted following.

'I find cooking de-stressing.

'Like with music, I love experimenting with flavours and ingredients.

'Like I sing all kinds of songs, I also cook all types of food.

'But I believe in being traditional -- I like traditional clothing, traditional food and tend not to go beyond what I do best, which is Indian vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine,' she said.

Even at 90-plus, the singer was perfectly willing to spend a few hours on her feet cooking for guests.

She employed staff to handle daily meals but reserved special dishes for herself when the occasion demanded.

Actor Poonam Dhillon was a frequent visitor to the Bhosle home and found the singer to be a 'great cook and host.

'There is nothing else that relaxes her as much and gives her as much happiness -- after all, she's not doing it for herself. She's cooking for her grandkids or her family or her friends. Other than being with her grandkids, that would probably be the most important thing for her,' the actor said.

Cooking and relationships

The biography also chronicled how food became a binding force in Ashaji's personal life, especially her relationship with her late husband, music composer R D Burman.

The two, both accomplished kitchen hands, held friendly cooking competitions at home. Burman, described in the book as an impromptu chef, would cook with whatever he could find and still make it taste extraordinary.

Ashaji learned to make traditional Bengali prawn curry from Burman's grandmother, acquired a repertoire of Lucknowi specialities from lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri's wife and picked up the famed Peshawari biryani recipe from none other than Raj Kapoor himself.

The singer's eclectic palate was on full display in the book. While her strength lay in Indian cuisine -- particularly Maharashtrian, Goan and Bengali preparations -- she also had an appreciation for Thai and Chinese food.

Her personal favourite meal, the biography noted, was a comforting plate of rice, dal and chilli pickle.

'I rarely go to bed without having a sweet. But I take care not to stuff myself. If I eat too much in the day, I skip dinner,' she said.

Exercise was an unfamiliar idea to the singer, who considered music her form of yoga.

The book also recounted a memorable kitchen encounter with superstar Rajesh Khanna, who once came to watch Ashaji cook.

While she was careful about not adding too much ghee -- desi ghee is something she had often described as the secret to her youthful spirit and glow -- Khanna insisted she be more generous.

'Why just one, add three spoonfuls of ghee!" he once told her.

Asha's -- the restaurant chain

IMAGE: Asha Bhosle with a chef at Asha's.

Her restaurant chain, Asha's, which operates in the Middle East and the UK and specialises in traditional north-western Indian cuisine, was a testament to how seriously she took her second passion.

She spent three months personally curating the menu and trained the chefs herself over a six-month period, drawing from the full range of regional Indian cooking she had absorbed over a lifetime.

'If a restaurant is to have my name, then it has to be successful, so I want the food to be exactly the way I cook it,' Ashaji once told a journalist.

Cooking as a refuge

Cooking had also been Ashaji's refuge in grief. Following her daughter and former Rediff columnist Varsha's death in 2012, she channelled her pain into both music and the kitchen.

'Ashatai has always loved to cook and feed family and friends. Now, cooking has also become her way of dealing with the pain,' recalled a relative in the book.