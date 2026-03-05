HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Abhishek-Aishwarya At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya's Wedding

Abhishek-Aishwarya At Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya's Wedding

March 05, 2026 17:48 IST

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar married longtime girlfriend and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5, and invited prominent personalities from the worlds of cricket, business, politics and Bollywood.

Key Points

  • Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar, weds Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai.
  • Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the prominent attendees.
  • Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the venue in style alongside his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana.

Arjun Tendulkar got married to Saaniya Chandhok, granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai.

The couple, who got engaged last August, looked gorgeous in shades of red and white.

 

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan arrive together.

 

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan chose not to pose for photographers stationed outside.

 

Shah Rukh Khan arrives with wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana

 

Aamir Khan.

 

Farhan Akhtar.

 

Neil Nitin Mukesh with wife Rukmini Sahay.

 

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi.

 

Gaurav Kapoor.

 

Asha Bhosle.

 

Saiyami Kher.

 

Sangeeta and Shankar Mahadevan.

 

Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan.

 

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

 

Tanisha Santoshi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

