Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed

Arjun Mathur, Tiya Tejpal Wed

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: October 11, 2024 13:24 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Mathur/Instagram

Made In Heaven actor Arjun Mathur tied the knot with long time girlfriend Tiya Tejpal in an intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday evening.

The actor has not updated us about this on social media but a picture of the couple from their wedding ceremony has been doing the rounds.

Arjun confirmed his relationship with Tiya in 2020, and the two have been together since then.

 

Tiya is a production designer and has worked on films like Life Of Pi, Raman Raghav, The White Tiger, Karwaan. Her father is author and journalist Tarun Tejpal.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

