Arijit Singh Is The First Indian To...

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 02, 2025 14:13 IST

IMAGE: Arijit Singh performs with Ed Sheeran. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Arijit Singh is all set to make history.

He's all set to take his talent on an international stage that has seen the likes of Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar.

Yes, the 38-year-old superstar singer will perform at Britain's Tottenham Hotspur stadium on September 5, the 63,000-seat venue that has hosted the Grammy Award winners. This makes him the first Indian musician to perform in a UK stadium.

Interestingly, Arijit has not featured in the UK Top 100 singles or albums yet but his popularity among the Indian Diaspora remains high.

 

The singer first tasted success with the Tum Hi Ho song from 2013's Aashiqui 2. Since then, he has produced hits like Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), Galti Se Mistake (Jagga Jasoos), Jhome Jo Pathaan (Pathaan), Agar Tum Saath Ho (Tamasha), Kesariya (Brahmastra: Part 1) and many, many more.

Currently, he has 147 million followers on Spotify, more than Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran.

