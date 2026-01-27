Salman Khan's Adorable Maatrubhumi Moment

Film folk celebrated Republic Day by capturing their patriotic spirit through pictures and messages on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan shared an adorable video with niece Ayat and nephew Ahil (his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's children), where they listened to Maatrubhumi, a patriotic song from his forthcoming film Battle of Galwan.

'This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots. Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi... Jai Hind @salmankhanfilmsmusic,' he captioned the post.

Maatrubhumi is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy YRF Films/Instagram

Rani Mukerji waves the Tricolour with star cricketer Deepti Sharma and the post is captioned: 'Just two Mardaani Warriors celebrating Republic Day! #RaniMukerji & @officialdeeptisharma (all-rounder of Indian Women's Cricket Team & @upwarriorz) come together to highlight how women can participate in making India stronger this Republic Day. Jai Hind!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

'77 years of a Republic built on courage, equality, and hope. Proud to be Indian. Happy Republic Day!' notes Pragya Jaiswal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar shares a picture from his film Toofan to get into Republic Day spirit.

Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt greetings, writing, 'Proud to be Indian, our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol, whose war film Border 2 released on the Republic Day weekend, writes, 'Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandipa Dharr/Instagram

Sandipa Dharr shares this pictures and writes: 'Every object here carries a story. Together, they carry a country Happy Republic Day.'

In a cute gesture, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the national flag, prepared by her daughter Raha and sent her greetings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

Sanjay Kapoor shares a floral tribute.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jaya Prada/Instagram

Jaya Prada sends her greetings, 'जया प्रदा जी आपको 77 गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत बहुत हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं एवं बधाई भोलेनाथ जी आपको अपना आशीर्वाद प्रदान करे भोलेनाथ जी आपको सदा सुखी खुशहाल सफल बनाये आप अपने कार्य में सफल हो भोलेनाथ जी आपको दीर्घायु प्रदान करे ऐसी भोलेनाथ जी से प्रार्थना करता हूँ जय हिंद जय भारत भारत माता की जय वंदे मातरम्.'

Kamal Haasan shares a heartfelt message: 'The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Maniesh Paul says, 'Happy Republic Day. Proud to be an Indian! Bharat Mata ki Jai.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a throwback patriotic picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

'Jai Hind!! Happy Republic Day to all today, celebrate the choices you have made for a better life, the power is in your hand!!!!!!' declares Milind Soman.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff