Ready For Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali?

Vijay Deverakonda unveiled his intense look from his upcoming film Ranabaali, making his fans and followers deeply curious about what the film will be all about.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Key Points Ranabaali is a historical drama set in 1878 Rayalseema, depicting British colonial atrocities and India's resistance.

Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda, with Rahul Sankrityan directing and music by Ajay-Atul.

The film is set to release on September 11, 2026.

Vijay Deverakonda's New Look in Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda has a rugged look in Ranabaali, very different from his recent romantic avatars.

The actor wears long, unkempt hair and a thick beard. His face bears scars, dirt and signs of battle, reflecting the brutal world the character inhabits.

In what appears to be one of the darkest roles of his career so far, Vijay's appearance suggests survival and resistance.

What is Ranabaali About?

Ranabaali is set in 1878 in the Rayalseema region of present-day Andhra Pradesh and is rooted in the backdrop of British colonial rule in India.

The film delves into the brutal atrocities committed by the British against Indians, highlighting a chapter of history that, according to the makers, has largely remained unexplored on screen.

Ranabaali is not just a historical drama but a deeply unsettling story. The teaser states that the genocide and exploitation carried out during British rule in India were, in many ways, worse than what the world witnessed during Hitler's regime.

The trailer also references a long-debated historical claim that nearly 45 trillion dollars were extracted from India by the British, pointing to the scale of economic and human devastation inflicted during the colonial rule.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonday/Instagram

Who stars in Ranabaali?

Rashmika Mandanna plays Vijay Deverakonda's leading lady named Jayamma. This just might be the couple's first release after their rumoured wedding in February 2026. They had earlier worked together in the film Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

South African actor Arnold Vosloo (most famous for his villainous role in Hollywood's blockbuster The Mummy) is seen as the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector.

The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, who had worked with Deverakonda in the earlier hit, Taxiwaala.

The music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Why fans are excited about Vijay's fierce avatar in Ranabaali

Vijay Deverakonda had hinted about his new film with a cryptic tweet, saying, 'The biography of a wounded man.'

After the release of the teaser, he added, 'The British called him a 'SAVAGE'. I do not isagree :) He was 'OUR' Savage! Introducing the one and only 'RANABAALI' and setting the record straight on our history which they tried to bury.'

When will Ranabaali release?

Ranabaali is all set to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

This will be an important film in Deverakonda's career, especially since his latest releases -- 2023's Kushi and 2024's The Family Star -- got mixed responses.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff