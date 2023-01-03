Are You Ready For Samantha's Shaakuntalam?

The New Year brings with it a new slate of movie announcements.

The stars update us:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

After Yashoda, Samantha will be seen in Shaakuntalam, opposite Dev Mohan of Sufiyum Sujatayum fame.

Directed by Gunasekhar, it is based on Kalidasa's acclaimed Sanskrit play, Abhijnanashakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam -- the love story between Shakuntala, who is the daughter of a sage and an apsara, and Dushyant, the king of Hastinapur -- will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on February 17.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Ajay Devgn, seen here with Rohit Shetty, has an announcement to make: 'Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty‘s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is fire. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.'

Shetty adds, 'Ab tak Imaandaari aur Mehnat ke saath kaam kiya hai… is baar andar Aag bhi hai...'

Will Singham Again star Lady Singham Deepika?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupam Kher/Instagram

After The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri team up again for The Vaccine War. The shoot has started in Lucknow.

Anupam writes, 'Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri. Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!'

The Vaccine War will narrate the story of how the government fought and won the war against the coronavirus pandemic by deploying the vaccine as its major anti-virus weapon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy H Vinoth/Twitter

Director H Vinoth shares a poster of his third collaboration with Ajith -- this time it's the Tamil heist film, Thunivu, and writes, 'NO GUTS NO GLORY! #Thunivu'

Ajith plays a bank robber who holds an entire bank hostage. The film also stars Manju Warrier.

The Pongal release will open on January 11.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sundeep Kishan /Instagram

Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the Tamil action thriller -- titled Michael -- stars Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan in the title role. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the antagonist while Vijay Sethupathi has a pivotal role.

The gangster saga will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and is slated to hit the theatres on February 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guru Randhawa/Instagram

It's not just the movies one has to look forward to.

Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to release their new music video, Moonrise, from the album Man Of The Moon, on January 10.