Are You Ready For Dono?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshri Films/Instagram

After 33 years of Maine Pyar Kiya, Rajshri Productions are all set to recreate a new love story with fresh faces.

Marking its 75th year in the Hindi film industry, Rajshri took to Instagram to announce their 59th film, called Dono. The teaser will be out on July 25.

IMAGE: Sooraj Barjatya with his sons, Avnish, left, and Devaansh, daughter-in-law Nandini and wife Vineeta. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish will make his directorial debut with Dono.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer will make his acting debut with the film.

Rajveer's grandfather movie legend Dharmendra shared the update on Instagram: 'Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol.'