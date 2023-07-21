News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are You Ready For Dono?

Are You Ready For Dono?

Source: ANI
July 21, 2023 14:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajshri Films/Instagram

After 33 years of Maine Pyar Kiya, Rajshri Productions are all set to recreate a new love story with fresh faces.

Marking its 75th year in the Hindi film industry, Rajshri took to Instagram to announce their 59th film, called Dono. The teaser will be out on July 25.

IMAGE: Sooraj Barjatya with his sons, Avnish, left, and Devaansh, daughter-in-law Nandini and wife Vineeta. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish will make his directorial debut with Dono.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer will make his acting debut with the film.

Rajveer's grandfather movie legend Dharmendra shared the update on Instagram: 'Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
Aamir-Salman At Karan Deol's Wedding
10 Anil Kapoor Must Watch Films On OTT
10 Anil Kapoor Must Watch Films On OTT
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
When Retro Songs Make A Re-Entry
'Modi hasn't forgotten his human touch'
'Modi hasn't forgotten his human touch'
Rahul Ready To Return To Team?
Rahul Ready To Return To Team?
SC lists Rahul's plea in defamation case for Aug 4
SC lists Rahul's plea in defamation case for Aug 4
Uproar over Manipur rocks Parliament again
Uproar over Manipur rocks Parliament again

More like this

Is This The Latest Sari Trend?

Is This The Latest Sari Trend?

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Like Prabhas' Look In Project K?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances