News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India issues warning after mob violence in Kyrgyzstan

India issues warning after mob violence in Kyrgyzstan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: May 18, 2024 15:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Saturday asked its students in Bishkek to stay indoors after the Kyrgyz capital city reported fights between some locals and foreigners.

IMAGE: Fights between some locals and foreigners were reported in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek over the presence of migrants, many from South Asia. Photograph: X

The Indian embassy in the Central Asian country said it is in touch with the Indian students and the situation is "calm" now.

The mission asked Indian students in the city to stay indoors.

 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar advised the Indian students to stay in regular touch with the Indian embassy.

"Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy," he said in a post on X.

The Indian embassy said, "We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue."

Police in riot gear were deployed in part of Kyrgyzstan's capital overnight as large crowds gathered in anger over an alleged fight between local and foreign people, The Times of Central Asia reported.

The incident appeared to reflect tension over the presence of migrants, many from South Asia, in Kyrgyzstan, it said.

The number of Indian students in Kyrgyzstan is estimated to be around 15,000. It was not immediately known how many of them are in Bishkek.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Canada may limit foreign students amid job crisis
Canada may limit foreign students amid job crisis
Foreign students asked to leave hostel after namaz row
Foreign students asked to leave hostel after namaz row
'Alienating Muslims will create problems for security'
'Alienating Muslims will create problems for security'
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
PIX: Manmohan Singh, Advani cast votes from home
PIX: Manmohan Singh, Advani cast votes from home
Is This IPL 2024's Best Fielding Effort?
Is This IPL 2024's Best Fielding Effort?
'As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard'
'As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Foreign students in Guj varsity attacked over namaaz

Foreign students in Guj varsity attacked over namaaz

Students attacked: Gambian officials visit Guj varsity

Students attacked: Gambian officials visit Guj varsity

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances