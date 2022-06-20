Stars & Their All Time Favourite Heroes

Bollywood stars cherish their daddies with lovely pictures and messages on Father's Day.
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture with daddy Randhir Kapoor.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor says, 'my all time favourite hero'.
Lolo and Bebo have Sunday lunch with Dad Daboo every week. Cho chweet! Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt shares pictures with his late father Sunil Dutt and his children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan and writes, 'I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family!
'You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!
'I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram
IMAGE: Akhil Akkineni shares a picture with father Nagarjuna and writes, 'Happy Father's Day Nana. I cherish every moment with you. Blessed.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akhil Akkineni/Instagram
IMAGE: Akshara Haasan shares a pic with her 'Bapuji' Kamal Haasan and writes, 'Happiest father day to my dearest bapuji. The best support, inspiration, role model, loving, warm, large hearted father a daughter cause ask for. Eternally grateful to be your daughter.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshara Haasan/Instagram
IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a pic with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor and writes, 'The Best Dad in the world, love you @anilskapoor, no one compares to you.'
On the Koffee With Karan episode with Sonam and Rhea, the ever candid Rhea revealed how Anil is always on edge about what his eldest child thinks of anything he does, so he requests Rhea to find out Sonam's views. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Ram Charan shares a throwback pic with father Chiranjeevi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol shares a pic with daddy Dharmendra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Bobby Deol shares a flashback pic of Dharam Paaji with wife Prakash Deol, elder son Sunny, daughters Vijayta and Ajeeta, and, of course, Bobby.
'Papa my love my world so blessed to be your son. Happy Papa's day', says Bobby, the youngest of Dharam Paaji's children and the one who got away with all his pranks.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Tiger Shroff shares a pic of his father and Bollywood's Bheedu, Jackie Shroff.
'Happy father's day to the best dad; ever so lucky to have you and your genetics.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram
IMAGE: Tanishaa Mukerji shares a picture with her late father Shomu Mukherjee and elder sister Kajol.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram
IMAGE: Prateik Babbar with father Raj Babbar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Parteik Babbar/Instagram
IMAGE: Ahan Shetty shares a pic from his first- ever award for his first film Tadap and writes: 'Happy Father's Day papa! A special moment I will cherish forever.'
The award was especially important for the young actor as it was presented by his dad Suniel Shetty, Bollywood's Anna.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram