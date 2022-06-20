Stars & Their All Time Favourite Heroes

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt shares pictures with his late father Sunil Dutt and his children, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan and writes, 'I love you, Dad! Thank you for every little thoughtful thing you did for me, for us... for our family!

'You will always be my great source of strength, pride and inspiration. I was blessed and lucky to have been your son for you were the best role model I could ask for!

'I hope and pray to be as good as a parent as you have been. #HappyFathersDay to mine and to all fathers out there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram