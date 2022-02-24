Anushka's Day Out with Virat

John promotes Shilpa's show... Priyamani watches a movie... Rani steps out...
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma steps out with Virat Kohli for a promotional event.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: John Abraham and Shilpa Shetty at the promotion of her upcoming show, Shape of You.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Priyamani at the Love Hostel premiere in Mumbai.
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyamani/Instagram Photo
IMAGE: Rani Mukerji meets up with health workers at the inauguration of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai.
Photograph: PTI Photo
Vaani Kapoor at Mumbai airport.
IMAGE: Samantha lights a lamp to inaugurate the Maangalya shopping mall in Nalgonda, Telangana.
Photograph: PTI Photo
IMAGE: Rakul Singh accepts a bouquet from a young cancer survivor at the launch of the Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, organised by the Cure Foundation, in Hyderabad.
Photograph: PTI Photo