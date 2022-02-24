News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Anushka's Day Out with Virat

Anushka's Day Out with Virat

By Rediff Movies
February 24, 2022 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

John promotes Shilpa's show... Priyamani watches a movie... Rani steps out...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma steps out with Virat Kohli for a promotional event.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: John Abraham and Shilpa Shetty at the promotion of her upcoming show, Shape of You.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Priyamani at the Love Hostel premiere in Mumbai.
Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyamani/Instagram Photo

 

IMAGE: Rani Mukerji meets up with health workers at the inauguration of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Vaani Kapoor at Mumbai airport.

 

IMAGE: Samantha lights a lamp to inaugurate the Maangalya shopping mall in Nalgonda, Telangana.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh accepts a bouquet from a young cancer survivor at the launch of the Cancer Crusaders Golf Championship, organised by the Cure Foundation, in Hyderabad.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika
Meet Bhagyashree's daughter, Avantika
Farhan's Kids Add to the FUN Wedding
Farhan's Kids Add to the FUN Wedding
Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!
Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Ukraine conflict: Modi urges Putin to end violence
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Will bring you back home: India to citizens in Ukraine
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Saha on sticky wicket after comments on Dada, Dravid
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...
Why all-rounder Jadeja batted up the order...

More like this

Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF

Aamir Twins With Daughter Ira's BF

'I feel the hand of God in my films'

'I feel the hand of God in my films'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances