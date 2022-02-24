News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 24, 2022 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Cinemas are open. OTT is buzzing.

Filmi keedas have tons to be excited about, including our weekly Bollywood quiz.

You know the drill. Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 

 
A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
B. Khamoshi-The Musical
C. Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai
  B. Khamoshi-The Musical
 
A. Fukrey Returns
B. Fukrey
C. Neither
  A. Fukrey Returns
 
A. Bal Brahmachari
B. Ajay
C. Hero No 1
  C. Hero No 1
 
A. Ludo
B. Fitoor
C. Kalank
  B. Fitoor
 
A. Lamhe
B. Hum Saath Saath Hain
C. Saat Rang Ke Sapne
  B. Hum Saath Saath Hain
 
A. 99
B. Bhaag Johnny
C. Golmaal 3
  A. 99
 
A. Dil Bole Hadippa!
B. Kaminey
C. Kismat Konnection
  C. Kismat Konnection
 
A. Batla House
B. Toofaan
C. Dhamaka
  A. Batla House
 
A. Hero
B. Meri Jung
C. Lover Boy
  B. Meri Jung
 
A. 100 Days
B. Jamai Raja
C. Khel
  C. Khel
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
