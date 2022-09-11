News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's Aahana sending her heart to?

Who's Aahana sending her heart to?

By Rediff Movies
September 11, 2022 12:24 IST
Just what do stars do when they travel? Let's take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi shares a picture from Thailand and writes, 'The sun & the ocean seem to have become an annual birthday tradition now & nobody's complaining.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumar is excited and she tells us why: 'So happy to be back in my hometown after four freakinnnnnnnn yearssss.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday shares a picture from Capri, Italy, and writes, 'Boat day!!!! Swam in the blue grotto, saw a heart shaped cave and listened to 'Sooraj Ki Baahon Mein' on loop.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta gets a kiss from husband Gene Goodenough in St Lucia Islands, West Indies.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi sneaks a quick holiday with husband Vivek Dahiya and writes, 'Us making the most of Vivek's one day visit to Delhi!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor walks the streets of Notting Hill, London.

Rediff Movies
