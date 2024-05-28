Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya With IPL Trophy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

After Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 Final, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor celebrated by posing with the IPL Trophy.

Ananya and Shanaya shared a picture on Monday from what appeared to be a KKR victory party.

Shanaya wore a black dress while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits respectively.

Ananya danced with KKR star Andre Russell to Shah Rukh Khan's song Lutt Put Gaya from Dunki.

A video of Dre Russ dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya with Ananya has gone viral on the Internet. In the video, Ananya can be seen teaching the song's hook steps to Russell.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana shared pictures with her besties and younger brother AbRam from Sunday and says, 'Worth the wait'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

Juhi Chawla on Monday took to Instagram to share a series of photos celebrating KKR's win in Chennai.

Along with the pictures, Juhi posted, 'No words can describe this feeling'.

Juhi, who is also a KKR co-owner, is seen beaming with joy in a picture where she and her children, Jahnavi and Arjun, lift the IPL Trophy together while husband Jai Mehta smiles in the background.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

SRK with his manager Pooja Dadlani and KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Chawla/Instagram

SRK, Juhi Chawla and Jai Mehta with Jahnavi Mehta and Pooja Dadlani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Kapoor/Instagram

'Fantastic 24 hours', says Sanjay Kapoor from Chennai.