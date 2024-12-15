Jemimah, Mandana help India record their highest T20I total

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues put on 81 for the second wicket off 44 balls in the first T20I against West Indies in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Jemimah Rodrigues (73) and Smriti Mandhana (54) powered India to their highest T20I total of 195/4 against the West Indies in the opening contest of the three-match series in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Rodrigues clobbered nine fours and two sixes to make a superb 73 off 35 balls, producing one of her finest knocks in the shortest format at No 3.

Coming off a fine 105 in her last outing -- the final ODI of the Australia tour -- Mandhana continued with her rich streak of form to notch up her 28th fifty in the format and sixth of the year.

Mandhana's 54 also took her runs tally past 600 runs in the year while she moved to the fourth spot in the list of highest run-scorers in women's T20Is in 2024.

Mandhana's knock included seven fours and two sixes as she, along with the others in her camp, enjoyed returning to favourable and familiar conditions at home as India bettered their highest-ever total against West Indies.

Their previous best was 185/4 in November 2019 at Gros Islet.

It was Rodrigues who appeared to have made the most of it, targeting her favourite scoring area on the leg side to pierce gaps with ease and even send the ball flying over the ropes at deep square leg on one occasion to bring up her 12th fifty.

Mandhana and Rodrigues put on 81 for the second wicket off 44 balls before the former was dismissed by Karishma Ramharack, who was the pick among the Caribbean bowlers returning figures of 4-0-18-2.

Richa Ghosh made a quick 14-ball 20 with two fours and a six, and her knock ended with the veteran Deandra Dottin taking a superb catch at deep mid-wicket off Mandy Mangru in the 17th over.

Earlier, India's opening pair of Uma Chetry (24) and Mandhana gave their side the impetus, putting on 50 runs on board inside seven overs.

Chetry took initiative early on and cracked four fours in her 26-ball knock, but could not make the most of a reprieve when West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews spilled a regulation catch at first slip off Chinelle Henry in the third over.