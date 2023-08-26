Ananya-Ayushmann Go Dancing!

After their film Dream Girl 2 released in theatres, it was time for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday to eat cake!

The actors visited the Cinepolis theatre in Andheri, north west Mumbai, on the day of the film's release to gauge the audience reaction and mingle with their fans.

The duo danced to Dil Ka Telephone and...

Indulged their sweet tooth after spending days promoting their film.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi and Annu Kapoor.

At the trailer launch, Ananya was asked about the 15-year age difference between Ayushmann and her (she will be 25 on October 30; Ayushmann will be 39 on September 14), where she answered, "I don't think this is today's issue. The age difference has always existed. People should not fixate on age while watching the film."

Fans wear Ayushmann on their chests and click pictures of their favourite stars.

Guess who attended the film's special screening before its release?