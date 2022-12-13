Amyra's Bikini Holiday!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Amyra Dastur enjoys the stunning Maldivian beaches.
Plabita Borthakur shares a picture from her hometown, Assam, and writes, 'The mighty Brahmaputra and I, a little love affair.'
Krystle D'Souza explores the town of Alsisar in Rajasthan.
Aahana Kumra takes her latest film, Salaam Venky, to Nagpur.
'A few weeks ago using @piasutaria’s gym in London… I got hungry after a few minutes ( naturally) so I proceeded to order myself a cheeseburger and well.. that was that,' says Tara Sutaria.
Janhvi Kapoor enjoys coconut water in the Maldives, where she has been having a rather enjoyable vacation!