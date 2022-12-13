Amyra's Bikini Holiday!

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

Amyra Dastur enjoys the stunning Maldivian beaches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur shares a picture from her hometown, Assam, and writes, 'The mighty Brahmaputra and I, a little love affair.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza explores the town of Alsisar in Rajasthan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra takes her latest film, Salaam Venky, to Nagpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

'A few weeks ago using @piasutaria’s gym in London… I got hungry after a few minutes ( naturally) so I proceeded to order myself a cheeseburger and well.. that was that,' says Tara Sutaria.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys coconut water in the Maldives, where she has been having a rather enjoyable vacation!