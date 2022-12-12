Guess Where Alia Clicked This Photo?

How did Bollywood spend Sunday? Let's find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

'Sunday mornings are for finding some great light & aimlessly conducting a photoshoot in my bathroom,' says Alia Bhatt.

Her friends couldn't help but comment on her Sunday post.

While Sonam Kapoor felt she had a 'Baby mama glow', Deepika Padukone could smell the beauty product '#ashwagandhabounce'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur wears the colours of the sun on Sunday!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has a question for you: 'Bewajah wali Smile ka kaunsa emoji???'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag enjoys her cuppa on a Sunday morning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar basks in the winter sun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

'When you wake up after a 5 am pack up shoot. And realise that now Sunday is the day to clean up your week's mess!'

We feel you, Raveena Tandon!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor feels, 'No filters on Sunday should be a rule.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Alaya F starts shooting for Sri, and writes, 'Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI ! so excited to begin this journey.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Satish Kaushik/Instagram

Satish Kaushik shares a picture with Salman Khan from the sets of Arbaaz Khan's next production Patna Shukla and writes, 'It was a great moment of pleasure for the unit of Arbaaz Khan’s film Patna Shukla when super star Salman Khan dropped in at the shoot to wish everyone for the progress of the film.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

'Life takes a full circle... Have previously worked with Sunny's dad Jai Singh ji and now @mesunnysingh and I are working together in #TheवरginTree.

'Sunny's dedication and focus towards his passion is as amazing as his dad's. Wishing him all the success and good luck!' says Sanjay Dutt, with Sunny Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen starts shooting for the third season of the popular Web series Aarya and shares a picture with co-star Sikander Kher, Director Ram Madhvani and his wife Amita: 'And the #gang reunites!!! #workshop begins for the most kick ass season of #Aarya this far!!! It’ll be worth the wait!! #aaryaseason3 I love you guys beyond!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Remember Shah Rukh Khan's Chammak Challo song with Akon?

Laxmi Raai meets up with the singer on Sunday and writes, 'lovely seeing u again after 3 years of pandemic! Welcome back @akon'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samairra and writes, 'This Sunday pampering for me is a detox from everything else and just spending time with my little Ginni! So have fun, rest, leave the daily routine and enjoy with your people….

'For me nothing like being with her as time flies and nothing else matters!!

'While this photo is a #throwback from one of our recent holidays, the fun captured will always only increase....'