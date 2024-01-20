Amruta Explores The Beach Life

Amruta Khanvilkar takes a break in Mauritius and explores the exotic island with her sister Aditi Khanvilkar Bakshi.
'And so it has started .... In 35 years just me and @aditik26 travelling together for the first time stay tuned for fun unlimited,' she writes.
Here's touring Mauritius with the gorgeous sisters.
Amruta visits a farm and makes some friends.
She writes, '#whataday @caselamauritius has absolutely amazing things to offer when it comes to #encounterswithanimals …..they have this unique concept of riding a #squadbike in the jungle where you can witness animals in their natural habitat … a #walkwithlionsmauritius and so much more …. If you are an #adventurerider there’s a self operating #rollercoasterride a #zipline and so much more Me & @aditik26 had a great time and all thanks to @caselamauritius and their amazing staff If you are coming to #mauritusisland this is a #mustdoattraction …. Take my word for it Ps - @caselamauritius is only 15 mins away from @sofitelmauritiuslimperial'
And that's her sister, Aditi Khanvilkar Bakshi.
Amruta spreads her wings.
Going for a walk.
Life's full of laughs for the sisters.
Making pictures on the beach.
'Just before heading to the #sugarcanefactory #rumdistillery,' writes Amruta, as she basks in the sun.
'#whatatrip …. With memories... Little sand... lots of sun and a #mauritiantan what a trip this has been...'