Rediff.com  » Movies » Amruta Explores The Beach Life

Amruta Explores The Beach Life

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 20, 2024 12:59 IST
Amruta Khanvilkar takes a break in Mauritius and explores the exotic island with her sister Aditi Khanvilkar Bakshi.

'And so it has started .... In 35 years just me and @aditik26 travelling together for the first time stay tuned for fun unlimited,' she writes.

Here's touring Mauritius with the gorgeous sisters.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta visits a farm and makes some friends.

She writes, '#whataday @caselamauritius has absolutely amazing things to offer when it comes to #encounterswithanimals …..they have this unique concept of riding a #squadbike in the jungle where you can witness animals in their natural habitat … a #walkwithlionsmauritius and so much more …. If you are an #adventurerider there’s a self operating #rollercoasterride a #zipline and so much more Me & @aditik26 had a great time and all thanks to @caselamauritius and their amazing staff If you are coming to #mauritusisland this is a #mustdoattraction …. Take my word for it Ps - @caselamauritius is only 15 mins away from @sofitelmauritiuslimperial'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

And that's her sister, Aditi Khanvilkar Bakshi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta spreads her wings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Going for a walk.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Life's full of laughs for the sisters.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Making pictures on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

'Just before heading to the #sugarcanefactory #rumdistillery,' writes Amruta, as she basks in the sun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

'#whatatrip …. With memories... Little sand... lots of sun and a #mauritiantan what a trip this has been...'

REDIFF MOVIES
