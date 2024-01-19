Plan Your Weekend OTT Watch

Bring on the popcorn, the OTT scene is buzzing with three things -- entertainment, entertainment, entertainment.

Salaar: Part 1-- Ceasefire

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

KGF creator Prashant Neel ropes in Prabhas and Prithivraj for the first instalment of a high-octane, larger-than-life action about friends, gangsters and promises.

True Detective Night Country

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis pair up on the fourth edition of the acclaimed crime anthology to crack the case of the baffling disappearance of eight men at an Alaskan research station.

Indian Police Force

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Rohit Shetty’s OTT offering parades his love for playing police-police on silver screen and small in a show set within his fictional Cops Universe starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Devil: The British Secret Agent

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Set in British Raj, Devil chronicles a young girl’s murder investigation by an intelligence officer in a manner that’ll satisfy Nandamuri Kalyan Ram fans.

A Shop for Killers

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Following her uncle’s sudden demise, a girl learns about a deadly, dark secret he harboured all along.

The Bequeathed

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Another K-drama where a dead man’s niece inherits a burial ground ensuing in eerie revelations and mysterious deaths.

Fallen Leaves

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Finnish (with subtitles)

An instant romantic classic and Cannes winner, Aki Kaurismaki’s charming love story about two lonely blue collar souls is essential viewing.

Sixty Minutes

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: German (with subtitles)

A MMA fighter’s race against time to reach his daughter’s birthday party on time if he wants her custody is tossed in all kinds of edge-of-the-seat challenges.

Philip’s

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

When the peace of a happy-go-lucky family is stirred, they will do everything to bring the order back in Alfred Kurian Joseph’s feel good directorial debut.

Maboroshi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Caught in a time freeze following a factory explosion, a 14-year-old and his friends struggle under the monotony of an unchanging reality in Mari Okada’s animated drama.

The Marvels

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan flank Carol Danvers as she faces the consequences for her actions in Kree in the 33rd offshoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Blue Beetle

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

DC Extended Universe is right behind. Based on the comic book character of the same name, Blue Beetle takes a look at a college graduate’s life changing experiences after an alien scarab chooses him as its symbiotic host while giving him a super powered armour.

Hazbin Hotel

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A rehabilitation hotel giving demons a second shot at redemption that’s run by the Princess of Hell forms the crux of Vivienne Medrano’s adult animated musical comedy.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

TMNT Bros -- Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael along with April -- step out in the real world only to ward off an onslaught of hostile mutants in Jeff Rowe’s sumptuous visual joyride.

Death and Other Details

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A luxury ocean liner becomes the venue of murder involving various suspects until the world’s greatest detective steps into the picture to solve the case in its ten part inquiry.

Captivating the King

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A game of Go forms an intimate connection between a Joseon king and mystery woman amidst the backdrop of royalty, revenge and politics.

Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Almost three decades after the events of 2020’s Belgravia by Julian Fellowes, scandals continue to haunt the Trenchard family in 19th century London's most well-heeled district.

Joe

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Dumped by his college sweetheart, a young man agrees to an arranged match. Except the new woman in his life has her own demons to deal with.