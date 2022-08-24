Bachchan Is Covid Positive, Again!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The superstar, who will turn 80 in about six weeks, on October 11, urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested immediately.

'I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,' Bachchan tweeted.

He had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Bachchan is currently shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati, and wonders if KBC will see a hiatus till he recovers.