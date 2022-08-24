News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bachchan Is Covid Positive, Again!

Bachchan Is Covid Positive, Again!

Source: PTI
August 24, 2022 09:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Tuesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The superstar, who will turn 80 in about six weeks, on October 11, urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested immediately.

'I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also,' Bachchan tweeted.

He had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

 

Bachchan is currently shooting Kaun Banega Crorepati, and wonders if KBC will see a hiatus till he recovers.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Mr Bachchan is extra fragile'
'Mr Bachchan is extra fragile'
Why KBC Still SCARES Amitabh Bachchan
Why KBC Still SCARES Amitabh Bachchan
5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC
5 Reasons Everybody LOVES KBC
'Novak missing US Open over vaccine would be a joke'
'Novak missing US Open over vaccine would be a joke'
No Sparklers This Diwali?
No Sparklers This Diwali?
CBI comes knocking at the door of RJD MLC in Patna
CBI comes knocking at the door of RJD MLC in Patna
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'

More like this

PIX: Inside the sets of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan

PIX: Inside the sets of KBC with Amitabh Bachchan

KBC: The First 20 Years!

KBC: The First 20 Years!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances