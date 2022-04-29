The SUPER COOL Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from the scorching summer heat with our cool, cool, Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is pick the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. All The Best: Fun Begins B. Aa Dekhen Zara C. Dum Maaro Dum A. All The Best: Fun Begins A. LoC: Kargil B. Refugee C. Dev B. Refugee A. Jolly LLB 2 B. Rowdy Rathore C. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha A. Jolly LLB 2 A. Half Girlfriend B. Aurangzeb C. 2 States C. 2 States A. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge B. Judwaa C. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi B. Judwaa A. Yateem B. Hero C. Waaris C. Waaris A. Gunda B. Mohra C. Yaar Gaddar B. Mohra A. Khal Nayak B. China Gate C. Khuda Gawah A. Khal Nayak A. Begum Jaan B. Pataakha C. Love Sonia C. Love Sonia A. Hamari Bahu Alka B. Naram Garam C. Shaukeen B. Naram Garam

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com