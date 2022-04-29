News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The SUPER COOL Bollywood Quiz!

The SUPER COOL Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 29, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a break from the scorching summer heat with our cool, cool, Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is pick the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. All The Best: Fun Begins
B. Aa Dekhen Zara
C. Dum Maaro Dum
  A. All The Best: Fun Begins
 
A. LoC: Kargil
B. Refugee
C. Dev
  B. Refugee
 
A. Jolly LLB 2
B. Rowdy Rathore
C. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
  A. Jolly LLB 2
 
A. Half Girlfriend
B. Aurangzeb
C. 2 States
  C. 2 States
 
A. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
B. Judwaa
C. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
  B. Judwaa
 
A. Yateem
B. Hero
C. Waaris
  C. Waaris
 
A. Gunda
B. Mohra
C. Yaar Gaddar
  B. Mohra
 
A. Khal Nayak
B. China Gate
C. Khuda Gawah
  A. Khal Nayak
 
A. Begum Jaan
B. Pataakha
C. Love Sonia
  C. Love Sonia
 
A. Hamari Bahu Alka
B. Naram Garam
C. Shaukeen
  B. Naram Garam
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
That Magical Actor From Gullak
That Magical Actor From Gullak
'There is a lot of time for my marriage'
'There is a lot of time for my marriage'
25 Years Of Bollywood-Style PYAAR-FYAAR!
25 Years Of Bollywood-Style PYAAR-FYAAR!
Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat
Shreyas Iyer reflects on KKR's 5th successive defeat
Sacrilege at Ayodhya mosques to incite riots: 7 held
Sacrilege at Ayodhya mosques to incite riots: 7 held
A Pujara Record You Must Know About
A Pujara Record You Must Know About
Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep
Top Performer: Four Star Kuldeep

More like this

SEE: What Karthik Thinks Of PM's Tweets

SEE: What Karthik Thinks Of PM's Tweets

Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals

Pooja, Priyanka, Ananya's Style Goals

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances