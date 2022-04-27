Just How BAD is Social Media?

Disney+Hotstar's OTT series Escaype Live will chronicle the 'realities of social media in today's times'.

Featuring Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Swastika Mukherjee, Escaype Live is billed as a social thriller which will stream from May 20.

Siddharth Kumar Tewary is the director and showrunner for the nine episodes, which he has written with Jaya Mishra.

Please click on the images for a look at the cast.

IMAGE: Siddharth plays the lead.

Set in contemporary India, Escaype Live explores the journeys of six Indians as they struggle to win fame and fortune on a social media app called Escaype Live.

Shades of Squid Game?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma plays a character 'full of love and hope'.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa plays a woman who calls the shots in a man's world.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jaaved Jaaferi's character is 'neither black nor white'.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Happily, we have been seeing a lot of Swastika Mukherjee after her breakout OTT role in Paatal Lok.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Plabita Borathakur, who was so real in Bombay Begums, dresses up in character.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, who made a mark as the cop in Soni, hopes to captivate us again.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Jagjeet Sandhu shot to fame playing Chaku in Paatal Lok.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Dancer-actor Sumedh Mudgalkar has a pivotal role in Escaype Live.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Child actor Aadyaa Sharma shows her dance skills in the series.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Showrunner and Director Siddharth Kumar Tewary wants to tell a story of today's India where social media is not just a habit but a form of emotional expression.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar