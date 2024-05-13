News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ab jaldi karni padegi: Rahul Gandhi on marriage

Ab jaldi karni padegi: Rahul Gandhi on marriage

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2024 17:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married?

Soon, he assured.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency. Photograph: @priyankagandhi/X

As he ended his speech, Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.

Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.

"I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this," he said.

 

Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.

After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. Ab jaldi karni padegi," he said in Hindi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Does Rahul Gandhi plan to get married? To whom?
Does Rahul Gandhi plan to get married? To whom?
'Baat maaniye': Lalu's 'get married' advice to Rahul
'Baat maaniye': Lalu's 'get married' advice to Rahul
Women ask Sonia to get Rahul married. See her reply
Women ask Sonia to get Rahul married. See her reply
Rohit's KKR Chit-Chat Fuels Speculation
Rohit's KKR Chit-Chat Fuels Speculation
Miller eyes T20 World Cup battle with Bumrah
Miller eyes T20 World Cup battle with Bumrah
Stock markets rebound; Sensex closes up 111 points
Stock markets rebound; Sensex closes up 111 points
Why Cam Green Was Player Of The Match
Why Cam Green Was Player Of The Match
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Rahul Gandhi: Haven't got married because I am...

Rahul Gandhi: Haven't got married because I am...

Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner

Rahul Gandhi opens up mind on his ideal life partner

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances