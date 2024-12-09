Pushpa 2 Creates Box Office History!

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

The Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rule has broken multiple records at the box office.

First, it has scored the biggest first day ever (Rs 72 crore/Rs 720 million) at the box office.

Then, it went on to have the biggest first three-day score (Rs 205 crore/Rs 2.05 billion).

On Sunday, it set the benchmark for the biggest single day score ever, with Rs 80 crore* (Rs 800 million*) more coming in.

As a result, the first four-day score is a massive Rs 285 crore* (Rs 2.85* billion).

And it's going to score higher, since the film will have an open run in theatres until the Christmas release, Baby John.

In fact, even as you read this, the film has already gone past the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark.

It probably won't be long until this Sukumar directed film beats the biggest grossing Hindi film of all time, Stree 2, who earned Rs 627 crore (Rs 6.27 billion).

This prediction will probably come true as well!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

IMAGE: Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2.

Roshni Shekhar/Business Standard adds:

Meanwhile, analysts estimate that Pushpa 2 (in all languages) will become the fastest film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark.

"The film is expected to reach Rs 800 crore in India across all languages by the fourth day of its release," said movie trade analyst Girish Wankhede.

A few Indian films have entered the Rs 1,000 crore club, including Dangal (directed by Nitesh Tiwari), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (directed by S S Rajamouli), and the most recent, Kalki 2898 AD (directed by Nag Ashwin).

Globally, Pushpa 2 is expected to reach a BO collection of Rs 950 crore (Rs 9.5 billion) by the end of the weekend. The three hours and 20 minutes long film, however, saw a 15 per cent drop in its BO collection on the second day.

Before its release, trade analysts anticipated it would mint Rs 1,000 crore in India alone, given its brand recall value and the high demand for advance bookings.

According to film trade analyst Komal Nahta, the movie's collections are now the highest at the Indian BO.

The film, which follows the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) smuggling red sandalwood, has also revived multiplex chains by drawing record-breaking footfalls.

"Pushpa 2 delivered a record-breaking opening at Cinepolis India, both in terms of box office collections and admissions," said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India.

"Despite the opening day being a weekday, theatres across the country, not just in South India, saw houseful shows," Sampat added.

Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Bhopal, Patna, and Jaipur are some of the cities that had houseful shows for Cinepolis India.

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2.

On its opening day, the film earned Rs 9.6 crore (Rs 96 million) in box office revenue and recorded 220,000 admissions at Cinepolis alone, setting new records, Sampat said.

For PVR INOX, India's largest cinema exhibitor, the movie has set a benchmark in 2024, recording the highest single-day admissions of the year and surpassing 4 million admissions over its opening weekend since Thursday.

"The film is projected to cross an impressive 7 million admissions by the end of its first week, solidifying its position as a mega blockbuster," said Gautam Dutta, chief operating officer, revenue and operations, PVR INOX.

Wankhede said the movie's success would help set the tone for coming movies being released in December.

"This year was anyway bad compared to last year. So, it will partially help the Indian BO collection (for 2024). The best part is it will give rise to a positive sentiment that will help Mufasa: The Lion King (releasing on December 20) and then Baby John," Wankhede said.