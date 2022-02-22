Alia WOWS In White Saris

Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is slated to release on Friday, February 25.

And while doing so, she's giving us major sari goals!

Namrata Thakker presents her white sartorial choices.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia takes Gangubai Kathiawadi to Delhi in a white sari with tiny polka dots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The actress has been wearing white for the promotions of the film, and it's a colour that sure suits her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia grabs Kolkata's attention, as she promotes a new song from her film, Meri Jaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The actress wears a Dhakai sari with a sleeveless blouse, looking very elegant.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia kick-started the Gangubai promotions with a timeless ivory and yellow resham organza sari.

She completes her look with a red bindi, jhumkas and her hair tied in a low messy bun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia gives us vintage vibes in a Punit Balana organza silk sari with delicate coin embroidery. Then she makes it even better by matching her lip colour to the roses in her hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

For her next promotional event, Ms Bhatt opted for a beautiful chikankari sari embellished with floral motifs and paired with a pastel multi-coloured blouse having sequins and Japanese baby pearls.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Here's Alia showing us how to keep it simple yet stylish in a white silk sari with a golden zari border and yellow floral design from Raw Mango.

We like how she kept her make-up and accessory minimal with the outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

That's Alia nailing the floral sari look to perfection in a striking linen drape with an equally pretty hairdo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

For the screening of her film at the Berlin film festival, Alia took her sari game a notch up and made a dazzling style statement.

She stepped out in a stunning custom-made Rimple and Harpreet ivory silk chiffon sari with shadow embroidery, and a scalloped palla with a hand-knotted silk dori fringe.