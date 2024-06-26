Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt posted pictures of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding masquerade party in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia looked gorgeous in an Elie Saab creation, and even mum Soni Razdan couldn't help but gush, 'Stunning' in the comments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir picked a maroon-black tuxedo paired with a classic white shirt and a black bow tie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia captioned the pictures, 'Sunset Club'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

If this is how good they look in pictures, we can't wait to see them on screen, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.