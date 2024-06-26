Alia's Sunset Outing With Ranbir

Alia Bhatt posted pictures of herself with husband Ranbir Kapoor from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding masquerade party in Italy.
Alia looked gorgeous in an Elie Saab creation, and even mum Soni Razdan couldn't help but gush, 'Stunning' in the comments.
Ranbir picked a maroon-black tuxedo paired with a classic white shirt and a black bow tie.
Alia captioned the pictures, 'Sunset Club'.
If this is how good they look in pictures, we can't wait to see them on screen, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War.