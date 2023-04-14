Alia-Ranbir's 'Happy Day'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt describes her first wedding anniversary on April 14 as a 'happy day' and posts pictures of herself with hubby Ranbir Kapoor on social media.

The couple fell in love during the shoot of their hit film Brahmastra.

Here's a picture from their haldi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

The moment when Ranbir went down on his knees and proposed to Alia in South Africa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

And they lived happily ever after.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/Instagram

Alia's mum Soni Razdan wishes them: 'On this day last year my sweet's promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor wishes them too: 'Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni includes the couple's daughter Raha in her wish: 'Happy first anniversary to Raha's mummy and daddy.'