Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia Posts First Pic Post-Motherhood

Alia Posts First Pic Post-Motherhood

By Rediff Movies
November 21, 2022 13:40 IST
Beach time for Sara-Varun... Ananya posts a selfie... Kareena wraps up a film...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt posts up her first picture post-motherhood, and updates us that she's 'cozy'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan make memories on the beach in Goa, a day before they attended the International Film Festival of India opening ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday posts a pic and tells us, 'Just popping up again to post this one cuz I forgot it and it was part of the series and kinda my fave ok bye #CurlyHairDontCare seems apt'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor wraps up Hansal Mehta's film in London, and is headed back to Mumbai soon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Meanwhile, elder sister Karisma Kapoor makes the most of Sunday with coffee and a good book.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmi Gautam/Instagram

Rashmi Gautam holidays in the Maldives.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Tara Sutaria celebrates her 27th birthday on November 19 with boyfriend Aadar Jain, who wishes her: 'Happy Birthday ma chérie'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on November 19 too: '47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!!The most incredible year is on its way... I've known it a long time... and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!'

