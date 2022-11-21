Alia Posts First Pic Post-Motherhood

Beach time for Sara-Varun... Ananya posts a selfie... Kareena wraps up a film...
Alia Bhatt posts up her first picture post-motherhood, and updates us that she's 'cozy'.
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan make memories on the beach in Goa, a day before they attended the International Film Festival of India opening ceremony.
Ananya Panday posts a pic and tells us, 'Just popping up again to post this one cuz I forgot it and it was part of the series and kinda my fave ok bye #CurlyHairDontCare seems apt'.
Kareena Kapoor wraps up Hansal Mehta's film in London, and is headed back to Mumbai soon.
Meanwhile, elder sister Karisma Kapoor makes the most of Sunday with coffee and a good book.
Rashmi Gautam holidays in the Maldives.
Tara Sutaria celebrates her 27th birthday on November 19 with boyfriend Aadar Jain, who wishes her: 'Happy Birthday ma chérie'.
Sushmita Sen celebrates her birthday on November 19 too: '47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!!The most incredible year is on its way... I've known it a long time... and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!'