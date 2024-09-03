Rakul Gets The Blues

Kajol gets demure... Saqib mourns Streak... Rhea's Chapter 2 phase...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh gets the blues, and loves it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's 'very mindful, very demure' look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty promotes her clothing line Chapter 2 and calls it, 'The Bodysuit of my dreams is here.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma shows off her flat tummy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

'Cute cafes are my go-to for solo dates. Just me, a good book, and a cozy corner with coffee. Bonus points for plants and books in my peripheral vision,' says Plabita Borthakur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia looks stunning.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

Like Shweta Tiwari's sari?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Saqib Saleem's dog Streak passes away, and he shares a heartfelt note, 'You lived with us fr 9 years. Out of that you slept on my bed for 8. I have lost my roommate guys. My bed mate. Whenever I come back home I always enter whistling hoping that you would come n jump at me from some corner. I stare at your toys the whole day.

Who will I abuse and shout at now ? Who will give me unconditional love? I miss you my jaan.

'My dearest Streak you were my soulmate. You fought real hard my boy. You waited fr Huma and me to come back from our travels before you left. You were the best conversationalist in the world .. communicated so much without uttering a word ever.

'I am still processing your loss but I know you were in a lot of pain. I hope n pray you are in a better place now Streaku. You'll always live inside of me. I know you'll be reading this somehow and smiling at us.

'I love you my panther. I really miss you. I really really do.'

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com