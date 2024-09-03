Movies COMING UP In September

It's going to be a party on OTT this September, with a string of interesting releases, but the theatre scene looks bare.

Joginder Tuteja shows us what's up for release this month.

The Greatest of All Time: GOAT

Release date: September 5

Vijay plays a double role of a father and son in GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The action thriller -- which also stars Prabhudheva, Prashanth, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer and Meenakshi Chaudhary -- is the penultimate picture Vijay will feature in before he gives up the movies for politics.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam: ARM

Release date: September 12

Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, is a Malayalam film, starring Tovino Thomas in three roles.

The film spans across three generations with Tovino playing a village thief, a Kalari expert and an ordinary townsfolk.

The Buckingham Murders

Release date: September 13

Hansal Mehta directs a murder mystery and has Kareena Kapoor playing detective.

Kareena was last seen in the heist comedy, Crew, and is all set to show off her serious side in this thriller.

Interestingly, both films have been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kondal

Release date: September 13

Malayalam film Kondal stars Antony Varghese, Raj B Shetty and Shabeer in lead roles.

The film is a realistic portrayal of people living in the coastal community.

There's a lot of action-packed drama as well in the Ajith Mampally directorial.

Yudhra

Release date: September 20

Siddhant Chaturvedi will be seen in an altogether different avatar in Yudhra, which has been designed as a high octane action entertainer.

Malavika Mohanan makes her Bollywood debut in the film directed by Ravi Udyawar who helmed Sridevi's Mom.

Raghav Jugal, who recently made a big impression with Kill, returns in a villain role.

Binny and Family

Release date: September 20

Binny and Family is a feel good comedy film with some drama thrown in.

Anjini Dhawan, yesteryear actor Anil Dhawan's granddaughter, director David Dhawan's grandniece and Varun Dhawan's niece, makes her debut here, where she is supported by Pankaj Kapur and Himani Shivpuri.

Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam

Release date: September 20

Producer Vinod Bhanushali, who released Bhaiyaa Ji with Manoj Bajpayee earlier this year, gives us Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

The film's title is taken from the evergreen song Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh and marks his singer-daughter Dhvani Bhansuhali's debut as an actress.

The romcom is about a runaway bride, and co-stars Aashim Gulati.

Devara: Part 1

Release date: September 27

The biggest release of the month is Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Jr NTR returns to the big screen after RRR and is expected to have given a high decibel performance in this epic drama.

Saif Ali Khan plays the villain.

The Hindi version of the film is presented by Karan Johar.

Meiyazhagan

Release date: September 27

Tamil film Meiyazhagan stars Karthi and Arvind Swamy in lead roles.

It has been written and directed by C Prem Kumar and promises to be a feel good drama.

Movie stars Suriya and Jyothika have bankrolled the project under the 2D Entertainment production banner.