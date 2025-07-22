Kajol-Twinkle Are Two Much!

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.

Amazon Prime Video shared the update on Instagram, with the caption, 'They've got the tea..and it's two much to miss..#TwoMuchOnPrime, Coming Soon.'

Produced and conceptualised by Banijay Asia, the show is is described as a 'bold, fiery, and candid' entry into the talk show space, with a guest list featuring the 'biggest names' in Bollywood.

The show is hosted by Kajol and Twinkle, two unfiltered personalities who have never worked together before.

The release date will be announced soon.

