Enjoy Janhvi-Varun's Romance This October

This Diwali will not see the three Khans or Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn or Hrithik Roshan bringing their films to the marquee, as is usually the norm.

Even Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh will not treat us to a movie release.

Yes, there are Diwali biggies coming up, scroll down to see which actors star in it.

Joginder Tuteja lists the theatre releases of October.

Idli Kadai

Release date: October 1

Idli Kadai follows a man who leaves his corporate job to run his father's idli shop in his village, and he confronts several obstacles along the way.

Written and directed by Dhanush, it co-stars Nithya Menon.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Release date: October 2

After his action avatar in Baby John didn't do well, Varun returns in a genre he's most comfortable in -- a romcom -- directed by frequent collaborator Shashank Khaitan alongside Jahnvi Kapoor.

Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf also star in this Dharma Productions film.

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter One

Release date: October 2

When Kantara released in 2022, it was a blockbuster in Kannada and Hindi.

Actor-Director Rishab Shetty returns with a prequel this festive long weekend and advance ticket bookings are looking very impressive.

The Smashing Machine

Release Date: October 3

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Ryan Bader, one of the year's most anticipated dramas follows MMA legend Mark Kerr's rise to fame while battling personal struggles.

Vrusshabha

Release date: October 15

After the back-to-back successes of L2: Empuraan and Thudarum, Mohanlal will be seen in the period action drama.

With Ekta Kapoor backing this film, it will see a notable release in Hindi as well.

Shanaya Kapoor co-stars after her debut outing, Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan.

Thamma

Release date: October 21

Ayushmann Khurranna and Rashmika Mandanna get together for this horror romantic thriller.

Let's see how the elements of Stree, Munjya and Bhediya take Thamma to the next level.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Release date: October 21

Harshvardhan Rane stars opposite Sonam Bajwa (Housefull 5, Baaghi 4) in this intense romantic drama.

Writer-Director Milap Zaveri is expected to deliver a mature love story with high decibel storytelling and fiery dialogues.