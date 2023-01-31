Priyanka Reveals Malti Marie's Face For The First Time

World, say hello to Malti Marie Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra finally revealed her little daughter's face publicly when the Jonas Brothers -- including daddy Nick Jonas -- got honoured at Hollywood's Walk Of Fame in California.

Some seriously cute pictures coming up!

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Malti Marie, looking pretty in a cream outfit with a matching hair band, enjoys the view from her mum's lap.

The little girl celebrated her first birthday earlier this month.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A proud moment for the Jonases.

Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Kevin-Danielle's children, Alena Rose Jonas and Valentina Angelina Jonas, pose near their star.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Nick gave a sweet speech, and Priyanka posted the best part on social media.

'The calm and the crazy, the rock and the stone, and I love being married to you. It's the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here 15 years later and embarrass you,' Nick ends his speech with a laugh.

Photograph: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While Mummy watches Daddy's proud moment, Malti Marie keeps herself busy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/ Instagram

'Bucket list day. @jonasbrothers are officially on the @hwdwalkoffame!! Thank you for celebrating with us today. Crazy knowing how much more there is to come,' Nick writes.