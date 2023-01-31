COMING UP In Theatres In February

With Pathaan a blockbuster, the momentum of Bollywood releases just got a boost.

February has its share of biggies coming up, and one hopes the big bucks continue to flow at the box office with audiences making a beeline for films.

Joginder Tuteja lists the February theatre options.

Faraaz

Release date: February 3

The month starts with Hansal Mehta's dramatic thriller Faraaz, based on the horrific Bangladesh terror attack at a cafe in 2016.

Paresh Rawal's son Aditya and Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan make their big screen debuts.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Release date: February 3

Anurag Kashyap is ready with his next movie, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat .

Starring Alaya F, with Vicky Kaushal playing DJ Mohabbat.

Like Faraaz, this will also see a restricted release and word-of-mouth publicity would be the deciding factor.

Shiv Shastri Balboa

Release date: February 10

Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, Shiv Shastri Balboa stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Nargis Fakhri.

It tells the story of how an Indian 'survives' in America.

One of the film's posters shows Kher's picture morphed on Sylvester Stallone's body from his Rocky Balboa days, and makes it seem like a comedy.

Shehzada

Release date: February 17

Last year Kartik Aaryan saw a big blockbuster in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. This year, he hopes to repeat it with Shehzada.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film has romance, action, drama, comedy and many twists.

Kriti Sanon is theleading lady.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Release date: February 17

The Valentine's Day weekend features Marvel's Ant Man.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hopes to add to its fan base, with Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors taking centrestage.

Selfiee

Release date: February 24

In Akshay Kumar's first theatrical release of 2023, the superstar plays a superstar who collides with Emraan Hashmi, an RTO inspector.

What happens when a die-hard fan gets disillusioned by his hero, and then becomes his biggest enemy?

Karan Johar produces the film directed by Good Newws Director Raj Mehta.

Afwaah

Release date: February 24

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

February is book-ended with Anubhav Sinha productions.

His Faraaz will be followed by Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra.

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, the thriller has not released its trailer yet.