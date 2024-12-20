Aishwarya-Abhishek Get Together For This

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made sure to support daughter Aaradhya as they watched her performance at the Dhirubhai Ambani School's annual day event.

In videos taken by paparazzi, Abhishek took special care of his wife by holding her and escorting her inside.

The videos also captured Aishwarya next to Amitabh Bachchan, with Abhishek taking care of her dupatta so that she doesn't step on it.

Photograph: ANI Photo

There was another moment when Aishwarya held Amitabh's arm, and was seen chatting with him.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's joint appearance comes amidst months of rumours about trouble in their marriage, putting such speculation to rest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The star-studded school event was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana Khan as they arrived to watch youngest son AbRam in the same play that Aaradhya was a part of.

Photograph: ANI Photo

As soon as SRK stepped out, crowds circled him for a picture.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, who also study at the same school.

Kareena's ex Shahid Kapoor was also at the event to cheer his children and was seated just behind her in the auditorium.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Karisma Kapoor was seen too.