Aishwarya-Abhishek Cheer For Aaradhya

Ever wondered who Bollywood's biggest stars cheer for?

Their children, of course.

So the annual day function at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai turned out to be a star-studded event, as film folk stepped out to applaud the superstars in their own homes.

Even as separation rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchabn swirl around, the couple put forward a united front as they supported daughter Aaradhya.

Several videos of Aaradhya's performance have gone viral, where she can be seen delivering dialogues in English in a play.

Aaradhya's proud maternal grandmum Vrinda Rai made sure to attend.

As did her proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan.

The Big B then blogged about it: 'I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later.'

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam stole the show when he imitated daddy's signature pose during his performance.

Even as he performed, with the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge tune playing in the background, his proud parents couldn't stop beaming.

Proud mama Kareena Kapoor could be seen capturing videos of her son Taimur Ali Khan, as he danced on stage.

The Archies actors Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda also attended.

Vidya Balan arrives for the function.

Natasha Dalal arrives with...

Mother-in-law Karuna Dhawan.

Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar