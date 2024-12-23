News
Aishwarya-Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport

Aishwarya-Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport

Source: ANI
December 23, 2024 14:00 IST
Photograph: ANI Photo

After watching her daughter perform at the annual school function, while the world watched her equation with her husband, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Accompanied by Aaradhya, they took a flight out of the city likely for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aishwarya didn't wait to chat with the paparazzi but wished them, 'Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.'

Photograph: ANI Photo

Mother and daughter twinned in black.

So where are they heading?

And where is daddy?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
