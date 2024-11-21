Abhishek Missing At Aaradhya's Birthday!

Aishwarya Rai celebrated daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday on Instagram with pictures of the duo.

Strangely, daddy Abhishek Bachchan did not appear at all, making speculation about their marital rift even stronger.

Abhishek, incidentally, missed Aishwarya's birthday earlier this month as well.

'Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond,' Aishwarya captions the pictures.

Aaradhya takes blessings from her maternal grandfather Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary on November 21.

Aishwarya does the same.

Aishwarya's mother Vrinda also features in the pictures but there is no sign of the Bachchans.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been promoting Abhishek's new release I Want To Talk on his social media accounts, does not send his granddaughter an online birthday wish.

A kiss for the birthday girl in a throwback picture.