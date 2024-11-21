News
Abhishek Missing At Aaradhya's Birthday!

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 21, 2024 14:53 IST
Aishwarya Rai celebrated daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday on Instagram with pictures of the duo.

Strangely, daddy Abhishek Bachchan did not appear at all, making speculation about their marital rift even stronger.

Abhishek, incidentally, missed Aishwarya's birthday earlier this month as well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

'Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul...forever and beyond,' Aishwarya captions the pictures.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aaradhya takes blessings from her maternal grandfather Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary on November 21.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya does the same.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya's mother Vrinda also features in the pictures but there is no sign of the Bachchans.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been promoting Abhishek's new release I Want To Talk on his social media accounts, does not send his granddaughter an online birthday wish.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

A kiss for the birthday girl in a throwback picture.

