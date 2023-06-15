News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'There's a lot of love in my life right now'

'There's a lot of love in my life right now'

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 15, 2023 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah in Jee Karda, Vijay Varma/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia got everyone's attention when she confirmed her relationship status with her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma.

So what does Vijay have to say about it?

When asked about the love interest in his life, Vijay told Janice Sequeira in a YouTube interview, 'You speak about it when the right time comes, but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy.'

The actor added that he prefers his work speaks for him rather than his personal life.

 

Vijay and Tamannaah have sparked dating rumours ever since they were spotted kissing in Goa at a New Year's Eve party.

While Vijay recently made waves with his Web series, Dahaad, Tamannaah's Jee Karda begins streaming today, June 15.

The couple will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Yes, Tamannaah Is Dating Vijay Varma
Yes, Tamannaah Is Dating Vijay Varma
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Are Tamannaah, Vijay Bollywood's Newest Couple?
Jee Karda Review
Jee Karda Review
Biparjoy: The Anxiety Before The Storm
Biparjoy: The Anxiety Before The Storm
BSE Smallcap index hits record high; more upside seen
BSE Smallcap index hits record high; more upside seen
'BJP doesn't want DMK to support Congress'
'BJP doesn't want DMK to support Congress'
Days before Odisha tragedy, Railways pulled up staff
Days before Odisha tragedy, Railways pulled up staff

More like this

10 Must Watch Mani Ratnam Movies On OTT

10 Must Watch Mani Ratnam Movies On OTT

Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta

Kriti Wears The Ramayan On Her Dupatta

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances