Photographs: Kind courtesy Tamannaah in Jee Karda, Vijay Varma/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia got everyone's attention when she confirmed her relationship status with her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma.

So what does Vijay have to say about it?

When asked about the love interest in his life, Vijay told Janice Sequeira in a YouTube interview, 'You speak about it when the right time comes, but I can just tell you that there's a lot of love in my life right now. And I'm happy.'

The actor added that he prefers his work speaks for him rather than his personal life.

Vijay and Tamannaah have sparked dating rumours ever since they were spotted kissing in Goa at a New Year's Eve party.

While Vijay recently made waves with his Web series, Dahaad, Tamannaah's Jee Karda begins streaming today, June 15.

The couple will be seen together for the first time in Lust Stories 2.