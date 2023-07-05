After Injury Rumours, Shah Rukh Returns To India

Shah Rukh Khan was snapped on his return to India from the US at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

His wife Gauri and son AbRam were also spotted at the airport.

Reportedly, during the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh had got injured and hurt his nose. As per reports, he was immediately given medical attention.

WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai airport. Video: ANI

Meanwhile, one can't help but wonder if Khan will be making a cameo in bestie Karan Johar's upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On Tuesday, KJo went live on Instagram and interacted with fans.

When someone asked if he was in the film, he replied, 'Fortunately for all of you, I'm not in the film.'

A user asked if Shah Rukh Khan was in the film, and he replied, 'No, Shah Rukh is not there in the film.' But he added that SRK's blessings are with them.

King Khan was seen in a special cameo in Karan's last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Talking about the cameos in the film, KJo dropped some hints: 'There are three surprise cameos in the movie. I'm not revealing any of the names.'