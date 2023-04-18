News
After Adipurush, Saif Joins NTR 30

Source: ANI
April 18, 2023 15:57 IST
IMAGE: NTR Jr and Saif Ali Khan with Director Koratala Siva. All Photographs: Kind courtesy NTR Arts/Twitter

Saif Ali Khan has joined the NTR Jr-Janhvi Kapoor starrer NTR 30 . The film marks Janhvi's debut in the Telugu film industry.

The production house NTR Arts tweeted, 'Team #NTR30 welcomes #SaifAliKhan on board. The National Award winning actor joined the shoot of the high voltage action drama.'

 

The film shoot began on March 23, and NTR Jr's RRR Director S S Rajamouli was present for the muhurat shot.

NTR 30 is directed by Janatha Garage Director Koratala Siva.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, R Rathnavelu will man the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor of NTR 30.

For VFX, Brad Minnich (who has worked on Hollywood films like Aquaman, Justice League, Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice) has come on board.

 

Janhvi had shared some pictures when the film went on the floors.

NTR 30 is scheduled to release on April 5, 2024.

