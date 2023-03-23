Janhvi Starts Shooting With NTR Jr

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

After returning from the Oscars, NTR Jr has resumed work.

Janhvi Kapoor announced that the shooting for their next film, NTR 30, has begun.

Pictures and videos from the launch ceremony have surfaced on social media.

In one of the pictures, the lead actors can be seen joining S S Rajamouli on stage as he gave the clap for the first shot and announced the commencement of the shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi shares a picture of the NTR 30 clapboard.

'Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30,' she writes.

NTR Jr reunites with Director Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, R Rathnavelu will man the camera, Sabu Cyril will lead the art and Sreekar Prasad will be the editor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty.

She will be seen in Director Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

She will also feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.