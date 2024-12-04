Nora Wants Your Heart!

Neha wants a great December... Warina takes her selfie right...Priyanka-Nick celebrate anniversary...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi sings, 'Donne Moi ton coeur' in French and that means, 'Give me your heart, your hand and the rest.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

'Make it a December to remember,' insists Neha Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram

'9 yards of pure legacy making me feel royal. That's how I feel when I drape myself in a saree!' says Regina Cassandra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

'Mirror selfie game getting stronger,' feels Warina Hussain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Mesmerising Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick Jonas celebrates his sixth wedding anniversary with Priyanka Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'This look brought to you by good lighting and self-love,' reveals Kajol.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza is 'dancing through life.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com