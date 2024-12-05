Like Nushrratt's New Tattoo?

Shraddha shares throwback pic... Nimrat wants you to say something... Urvashi is grateful...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Can you spot Nushrratt Bharuccha's new tattoo?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Here it is!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback pic from July and writes, 'July 24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur asks, 'Khil-khilaate kheton mein khelti huee khaatoon!! 5 baar lagataar bol sakte ho mere yaar!??'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

'Every hour is grace. Feeling gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile,' says Urvashi Rautela.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Like Sushmita Sen's messy hair vibe?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'A photo just to give my social media attendance,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'My Black.... Cut me some Slack,' rhymes Nia Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur, who is holidaying in the Maldives, posts, 'Sunsets speak to her soul like no human ever could.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma shares a picture from Udaipur and says, 'Tumhaari kasam the pehla photo we didn't even do multiple pics! Pehle waale mein hi Saadi ka fall aur pallu perfect aaya.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com