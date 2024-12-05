Like Nushrratt's New Tattoo?

Shraddha shares throwback pic... Nimrat wants you to say something... Urvashi is grateful...
Can you spot Nushrratt Bharuccha's new tattoo?
Here it is!
Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback pic from July and writes, 'July 24 (is baar upload ho ja theek se) videos stories mein dekhna.'
Nimrat Kaur asks, 'Khil-khilaate kheton mein khelti huee khaatoon!! 5 baar lagataar bol sakte ho mere yaar!??'
'Every hour is grace. Feeling gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile,' says Urvashi Rautela.
Like Sushmita Sen's messy hair vibe?
'A photo just to give my social media attendance,' says Fatima Sana Shaikh.
'My Black.... Cut me some Slack,' rhymes Nia Sharma.
Avneet Kaur, who is holidaying in the Maldives, posts, 'Sunsets speak to her soul like no human ever could.'
Adah Sharma shares a picture from Udaipur and says, 'Tumhaari kasam the pehla photo we didn't even do multiple pics! Pehle waale mein hi Saadi ka fall aur pallu perfect aaya.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com