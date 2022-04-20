Ram Charan Enjoys A Meal With BSF Jawans

Ram Charan has moved on to his next film -- Director Shankar's tentatively titled #RC15 -- right after the release of the blockbuster RRR.

The movie star took a break from the shooting in Amritsar to visit a Border Security Force campus and enjoy a meal with the BSF troopers.

'Inspiring afternoon spent listening to stories, sacrifices & dedication of the Border Security Force at the BSF Campus, Khasa Amritsar,' Ram Charan posted later.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Ram Charan meeting those brave men who guard our frontiers.

IMAGE: Ram Charan's chef from Hyderabad whipped up a delicious South Indian meal for the jawans stationed at the BSF campus.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

IMAGE: The star spends quality time with some real heroes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

IMAGE: RRR's huge success has brought Ram Charan instant recognition even in parts of India where his Telugu movies usually don't play.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram

IMAGE: Upasana Kamineni Konidela -- Ram's wife who is Apollo Group of Hospitals founder Dr C Prathap Reddy's grand-daughter -- hosted a langar at the Golden Temple.

'As a mark of gratitude Mr C hosted a langar seva at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

'I had the privilege & opportunity to represent him by participating in the seva as he was shooting for #RC 15. This truly fed my soul.'

Rc & I feel blessed with your love & accept it with humility.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram